TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 5, 2021

_____

870 FPUS54 KBRO 060858

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

TXZ253-070300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings

108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph. Highest heat index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ255-070300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ257-070300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat

index readings 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ252-070300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around

100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings

112 to 117 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 113 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 115 to 120.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 112 to 117.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ254-070300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ256-070300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 25 to

30 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ248-070300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around

102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings

109 to 114 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 104. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 113 to 118.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ249-070300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat

index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ250-070300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ353-070300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ251-070300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ351-070300-

Coastal Kenedy-

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather