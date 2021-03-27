TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 26, 2021

_____

110 FPUS54 KBRO 270857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

TXZ253-280300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ255-280300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ257-280300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the south in the late evening and early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 25 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ252-280300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ254-280300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 10 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ256-280300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening

then becoming cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ248-280300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west early in

the afternoon becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ249-280300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ250-280300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ353-280300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds around 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ251-280300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ351-280300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Sat Mar 27 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of

rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather