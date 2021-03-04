TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 3, 2021 _____ 476 FPUS54 KBRO 040957 ZFPBRO Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 356 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 TXZ253-050300- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 356 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ255-050300- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 356 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ257-050300- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island, Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista 356 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph early in the morning becoming light becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ252-050300- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 356 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ254-050300- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 356 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ256-050300- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 356 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph early in the morning becoming light becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ248-050300- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 356 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ249-050300- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 356 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ250-050300- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 356 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ353-050300- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 356 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ251-050300- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 356 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the northwest. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ351-050300- Coastal Kenedy- 356 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$