TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 28, 2021

_____

095 FPUS54 KBRO 010957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

TXZ253-020300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph late in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ255-020300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the north around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ257-020300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog until late afternoon. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. East

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast around 20 mph late

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ252-020300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon. Light winds becoming northeast

around 15 mph late in the morning increasing to north 25 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

shifting to the north around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ254-020300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast early in

the afternoon shifting to the north. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ256-020300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Widespread dense fog until late afternoon.

Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north around

25 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 50.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph

decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ248-020300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ249-020300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around

70. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ250-020300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Light winds becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ353-020300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Light

winds becoming east around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to

the north 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ251-020300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. East

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ351-020300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Widespread dense fog until late afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast early in the afternoon

increasing to north around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph

decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather