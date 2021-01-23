TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 22, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

TXZ253-240300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and overnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to south 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TXZ255-240300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 15 mph

increasing to south 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TXZ257-240300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to south 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around

70. Lows in the upper 50s.

TXZ252-240300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ254-240300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to south 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TXZ256-240300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to south 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 50s.

TXZ248-240300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ249-240300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ250-240300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing

to south 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ353-240300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

TXZ251-240300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

through the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to south 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

TXZ351-240300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

