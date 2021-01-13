TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 12, 2021 _____ 777 FPUS54 KBRO 130957 ZFPBRO Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 356 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021 TXZ253-140300- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 356 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ255-140300- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 356 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph until late afternoon becoming light. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ257-140300- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island, Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista 356 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north around 10 mph early in the afternoon becoming light. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ252-140300- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 356 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the late morning and early afternoon becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings 31 to 41 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ254-140300- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 356 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and early afternoon becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ256-140300- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 356 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph until late afternoon becoming light. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ248-140300- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 356 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the late morning and early afternoon becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ249-140300- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 356 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 29 to 39 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ250-140300- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 356 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings 28 to 38 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ353-140300- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 356 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 40 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ251-140300- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 356 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 40 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ351-140300- Coastal Kenedy- 356 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph until late afternoon becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$