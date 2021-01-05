TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 4, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the

morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog early in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of dense fog

early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the

morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog early in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of dense fog

early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the late evening and overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest late

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of dense fog

early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of dense fog

early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the

morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with slight chance of

rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers in the evening. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with slight chance of

rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

