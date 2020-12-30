TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 29, 2020 _____ 620 FPUS54 KBRO 300957 ZFPBRO Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 357 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 TXZ253-310300- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 357 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the west early in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ255-310300- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 357 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest early in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 20 mph increasing to northwest 30 to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ257-310300- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island, Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista 357 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 80. South winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings 17 to 27. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ252-310300- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 357 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast around 15 mph late in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds becoming northwest around 20 mph early in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ254-310300- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 357 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest early in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely and chance of rain showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to northwest 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ256-310300- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 357 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 80. South winds 25 to 30 mph shifting to the southeast around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Windy, cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ248-310300- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 357 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ249-310300- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 357 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast around 15 mph late in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds becoming northwest around 15 mph early in the morning. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ250-310300- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 357 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light becoming west around 15 mph early in the morning. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ353-310300- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 357 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light becoming west around 15 mph early in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ251-310300- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 357 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the west early in the morning. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ351-310300- Coastal Kenedy- 357 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 25 to 30 mph shifting to the southeast around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest early in the morning. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Windy, cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$