Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

TXZ253-150300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming light. Lowest

wind chill readings 29 to 39 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and early afternoon shifting to the

southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ255-150300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TXZ257-150300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph late in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the late evening

and overnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TXZ252-150300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph until late afternoon becoming light. Lowest wind chill

readings 31 to 41 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming northwest

around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ254-150300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

Lowest wind chill readings 31 to 41 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ256-150300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 31 to 41 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TXZ248-150300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

until late afternoon becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings

32 to 42 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest early in the afternoon

shifting to the northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ249-150300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

until late afternoon becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings

29 to 39 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest early in the afternoon

shifting to the northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

TXZ250-150300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

until late afternoon becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings

29 to 39 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph in the late morning and early afternoon becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ353-150300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the north around 10 mph early in the afternoon

becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 40 in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph early in the afternoon becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ251-150300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Lowest wind chill readings 29 to 39 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph early in the afternoon becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ351-150300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 29 to 39 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 50. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

