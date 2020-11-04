TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming

east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 80.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

