TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
357 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
TXZ253-250300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
357 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming northeast around
10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
70. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
TXZ255-250300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
357 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
TXZ257-250300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
357 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
TXZ252-250300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
357 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph
late in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ254-250300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
357 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
TXZ256-250300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
357 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
TXZ248-250300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
357 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
70. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ249-250300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
357 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph
late in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ250-250300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
357 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph
late in the morning becoming light becoming north around 10 mph
late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ353-250300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
357 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming northeast around
10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
TXZ251-250300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
357 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 90. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
TXZ351-250300-
Coastal Kenedy-
357 AM CDT Thu Sep 24 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
