TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 10, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020

TXZ253-120300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

TXZ255-120300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ257-120300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ252-120300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat

index readings around 110 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

TXZ254-120300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

TXZ256-120300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ248-120300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

TXZ249-120300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ250-120300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

TXZ353-120300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

TXZ251-120300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Highest

heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

TXZ351-120300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

