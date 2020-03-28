TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs around

90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north

late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late

evening and overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the late evening and overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs near 80.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west late in the

morning shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west early in the afternoon

shifting to the north. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the afternoon

shifting to the northeast. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to

north 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west late in the

morning shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southwest late in the morning shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

