TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 14, 2020

_____

837 FPUS54 KBRO 150856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

TXZ253-160300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ255-160300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ257-160300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs near 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ252-160300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ254-160300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ256-160300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs near 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy.

Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ248-160300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ249-160300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 70. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ250-160300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 70. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ353-160300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and

early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ251-160300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy.

Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 90. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ351-160300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy.

Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather