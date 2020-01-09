TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 8, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020
TXZ253-100300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 15 mph increasing to south 25 to 30 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 20 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ255-100300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds around 15 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the late
morning and early afternoon decreasing to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds around 25 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ257-100300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
South winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 25 to 30 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ252-100300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph
increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ254-100300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds
around 15 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds around 25 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ256-100300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs near 80. South winds 25 to
30 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ248-100300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the late
morning and early afternoon shifting to the southeast around
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ249-100300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the late
morning and early afternoon shifting to the southeast around
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph
shifting to the south 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ250-100300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 15 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ353-100300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 20 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ251-100300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 15 mph increasing to south 25 to 30 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 20 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ351-100300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 25 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers and
thunderstorms likely in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
