TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 30, 2019
_____
309 FPUS54 KBRO 310956
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019
TXZ253-010300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening,
then chance of rain showers after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph until early
morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
north late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Numerous
rain showers in the evening, then scattered rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming southwest
up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ255-010300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening,
then chance of rain showers after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph until early
morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ257-010300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph becoming northeast 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. West winds up
to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ252-010300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening,
then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
East winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west
around 10 mph early in the afternoon becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Numerous
rain showers in the evening, then scattered rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ254-010300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening,
then chance of rain showers after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around
10 mph early in the afternoon shifting to the northeast. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light
winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ256-010300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph becoming southeast around
10 mph early in the afternoon shifting to the northeast. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ248-010300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening,
then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
west in the late morning and early afternoon becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Numerous
rain showers in the evening, then scattered rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds becoming south up to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around
50. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ249-010300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening,
then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the
southwest in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Numerous
rain showers in the evening, then scattered rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ250-010300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening,
then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the late
evening and early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph until late afternoon becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ353-010300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening,
then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light becoming east around
10 mph early in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until late afternoon
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ251-010300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening,
then chance of rain showers after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the east
around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ351-010300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening,
then chance of rain showers after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Breezy. Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the
southeast around 15 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
