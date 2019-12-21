TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 20, 2019

036 FPUS54 KBRO 210957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

TXZ253-220300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ255-220300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers in

the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ257-220300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then chance of

showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows near 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TXZ252-220300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper

70s.

TXZ254-220300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers in

the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ256-220300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then chance of

showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TXZ248-220300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest around

10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

80. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper

70s.

TXZ249-220300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper

70s.

TXZ250-220300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then partly cloudy

with slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper

70s.

TXZ353-220300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ251-220300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ351-220300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light becoming north around 10 mph

early in the morning.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

