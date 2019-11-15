TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 14, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
TXZ253-160300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph
late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
TXZ255-160300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph
shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
TXZ257-160300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 25 to 30 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
TXZ252-160300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
TXZ254-160300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
TXZ256-160300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
TXZ248-160300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around
10 mph late in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ249-160300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ250-160300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
TXZ353-160300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
TXZ251-160300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
TXZ351-160300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph
late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
