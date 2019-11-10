TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 9, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Rain showers. Chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph
increasing to north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Rain showers likely. Highs in the
lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Wind chill readings 29 to 39.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Near steady
temperature in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of
rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ255-110300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 80. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Rain showers likely and
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Rain showers likely. Highs in the
mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings
30 to 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of
rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ257-110300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much cooler. Rain showers likely and
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to north 25 to 35 mph
with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Much cooler. Rain showers in the morning,
then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
Wind chill readings 31 to 41.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows near 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ252-110300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and early
morning becoming light.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Rain showers. Chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Rain showers likely. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings 28 to 38.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of
rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ254-110300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 80. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Rain showers likely and
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much colder. Rain showers in the morning, then
rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
Wind chill readings 29 to 39.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Near steady
temperature in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of
rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ256-110300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph
in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much cooler. Rain showers likely and
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 25 to 35 mph
with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Rain showers in the morning, then
rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill readings 30 to 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of
rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ248-110300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the northeast late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Rain showers. Chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to
40 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much colder. Rain showers likely. Near steady
temperature around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings 27 to 37.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ249-110300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the east late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Rain showers. Chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Lowest wind chill readings
29 to 39 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much colder. Rain showers likely. Near steady
temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings 26 to 36.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of
rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around
70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ250-110300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 80. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Rain showers. Chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to
42 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Rain showers likely. Near steady
temperature around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings 28 to 38.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of
rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ353-110300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Rain showers. Chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Rain showers likely. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Wind chill readings 29 to 39.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of
rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ251-110300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Rain showers. Chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to north 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much colder. Rain showers likely. Near steady
temperature around 40. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings 28 to 38.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of
rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ351-110300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph
in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Rain showers likely and
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
increasing to north 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Rain showers in the morning, then
rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill readings 28 to 38.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of
rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the
evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
