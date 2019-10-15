TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 14, 2019
_____
532 FPUS54 KBRO 150856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
TXZ253-160300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ255-160300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds
becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ257-160300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming north
15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ252-160300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ254-160300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming
northeast 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ256-160300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the south in the late evening and early morning
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Light winds becoming north 15 to
20 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows near 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ248-160300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph late in
the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Numerous showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ249-160300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Numerous showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ250-160300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ353-160300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ251-160300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to
105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ351-160300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather