TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 7, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

TXZ253-090300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ255-090300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Chance of

showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ257-090300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the upper 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ252-090300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ254-090300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ256-090300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Chance of

showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ248-090300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 90.

TXZ249-090300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ250-090300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light becoming northeast around

10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ353-090300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ251-090300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows around 70.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ351-090300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

