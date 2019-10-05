TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 4, 2019
257 FPUS54 KBRO 050856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
TXZ253-060300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ255-060300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ257-060300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ252-060300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around
10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east
around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ254-060300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ256-060300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ248-060300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph
late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ249-060300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
70. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around
10 mph late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ250-060300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
70. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ353-060300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ251-060300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ351-060300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
