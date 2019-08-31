TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 30, 2019
_____
855 FPUS54 KBRO 310856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
TXZ253-010300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings around
110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Light winds becoming
east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ255-010300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ257-010300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and
early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ252-010300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings around
108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ254-010300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ256-010300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and
early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ248-010300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Light winds becoming
northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
around 100.
$$
TXZ249-010300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ250-010300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light
winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ353-010300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Light winds becoming
east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ251-010300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index
readings around 108.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ351-010300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 31 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the
east in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and
early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather