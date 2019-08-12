TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 11, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings 112 to 117 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
Highs in the upper 90s.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat
index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 110 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
Highs in the upper 90s.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning. Heat
index readings 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest
heat index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
80s. Highs in the lower 90s.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 113 to 118.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Highest
heat index readings 108 to 112 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 103.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming light. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat
index readings 111 to 116 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 110 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning. Highest
heat index readings around 110 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 111 to 116 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest
heat index readings 108 to 112 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs
in the lower 90s.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 113 to 118.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Highest
heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 102.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 111 to 116.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming light. Highest heat index readings around
110 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest
heat index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 103.
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming light. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest
heat index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 101.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 111 to 116.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming light. Highest heat index readings 108 to
109 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat
index readings 111 to 116 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning. Highest
heat index readings around 110 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 110 to 115 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat
index readings 108 to 112 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs
in the lower 90s.
