TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 20, 2023

767 FPUS54 KEWX 210746

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

146 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

TXZ192-212100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

146 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ205-212100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

146 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ183-212100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

146 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Very windy with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ220-212100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

146 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ187-212100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

146 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and

not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ193-212100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

146 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ190-212100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

146 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and

not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 60. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ172-212100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

146 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ208-212100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

146 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows around 50. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ206-212100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

146 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and

not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ224-212100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

146 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ228-212100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

146 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ184-212100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

146 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ209-212100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

146 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool

with lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ219-212100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

146 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ188-212100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

146 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ223-212100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

146 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ207-212100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

146 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ191-212100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

146 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and

not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ222-212100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

146 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ189-212100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

146 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and

not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 60.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ186-212100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

146 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ202-212100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

146 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

70. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and

not as cool with lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ225-212100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

146 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs around 70. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ194-212100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

146 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool

with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ171-212100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

146 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ217-212100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

146 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around 70.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs around 70. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

$$

TXZ204-212100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

146 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and

not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ185-212100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

146 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph,

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and

not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ203-212100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

146 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and

not as cool with lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ173-212100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

146 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ221-212100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

146 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and

not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 70.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ218-212100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

146 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

