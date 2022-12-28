TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

153 FPUS54 KEWX 280758

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

158 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

TXZ192-282100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

158 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ205-282100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

158 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ183-282100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

158 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ220-282100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

158 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ187-282100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

158 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ193-282100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

158 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Not as cool. More humid with lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ190-282100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

158 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ172-282100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

158 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ208-282100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

158 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ206-282100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

158 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Not as cool with

highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ224-282100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

158 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ228-282100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

158 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs around 70.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ184-282100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

158 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ209-282100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

158 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ219-282100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

158 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ188-282100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

158 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ223-282100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

158 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ207-282100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

158 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ191-282100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

158 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Not as cool with

highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ222-282100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

158 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows around

60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ189-282100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

158 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ186-282100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

158 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ202-282100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

158 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ225-282100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

158 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ194-282100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

158 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ171-282100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

158 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ217-282100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

158 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ204-282100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

158 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ185-282100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

158 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs in the lower 70s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ203-282100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

158 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ173-282100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

158 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Not as cool with

highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ221-282100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

158 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ218-282100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

158 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs around 70.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

