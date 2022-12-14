TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

339 FPUS54 KEWX 140739

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

139 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

TXZ192-142045-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

139 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ205-142045-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

139 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ183-142045-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

139 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

$$

TXZ220-142045-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

139 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ187-142045-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

139 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ193-142045-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

139 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ190-142045-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

139 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ172-142045-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

139 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ208-142045-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

139 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ206-142045-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

139 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ224-142045-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

139 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ228-142045-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

139 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ184-142045-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

139 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ209-142045-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

139 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ219-142045-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

139 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ188-142045-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

139 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ223-142045-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

139 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ207-142045-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

139 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ191-142045-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

139 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ222-142045-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

139 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ189-142045-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

139 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ186-142045-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

139 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ202-142045-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

139 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ225-142045-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

139 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ194-142045-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

139 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ171-142045-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

139 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ217-142045-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

139 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ204-142045-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

139 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ185-142045-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

139 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ203-142045-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

139 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ173-142045-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

139 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ221-142045-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

139 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ218-142045-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

139 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

