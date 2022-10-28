TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 27, 2022 _____ 316 FPUS54 KEWX 280652 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 152 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022 TXZ192-282000- Travis- Including the city of Austin 152 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022 .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ205-282000- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 152 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022 .TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ183-282000- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 152 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. $$ TXZ220-282000- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 152 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ187-282000- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 152 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ193-282000- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 152 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022 .TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s this afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ190-282000- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 152 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ172-282000- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 152 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022 .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Temperature falling to around 60 this afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ208-282000- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 152 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022 .TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s this afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ206-282000- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 152 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022 .TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ224-282000- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 152 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ228-282000- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 152 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ184-282000- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 152 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ209-282000- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 152 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022 .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ219-282000- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 152 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ188-282000- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 152 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ223-282000- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 152 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022 .TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ207-282000- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 152 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022 .TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ191-282000- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 152 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ222-282000- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 152 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ189-282000- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 152 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the mid 60s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ186-282000- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 152 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ202-282000- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 152 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ225-282000- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 152 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022 .TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ194-282000- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 152 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022 .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ171-282000- Llano- Including the city of Llano 152 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ217-282000- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 152 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ204-282000- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 152 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ185-282000- Real- Including the city of Leakey 152 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ203-282000- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 152 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ173-282000- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 152 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022 .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ221-282000- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 152 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ218-282000- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 152 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$