TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 14, 2022 _____ 246 FPUS54 KEWX 150856 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 TXZ192-152200- Travis- Including the city of Austin 356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ205-152200- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ183-152200- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ220-152200- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling to around 70 in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ187-152200- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 70. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ193-152200- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 50. $$ TXZ190-152200- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ172-152200- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 50. $$ TXZ208-152200- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ206-152200- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ224-152200- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ228-152200- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 80. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ184-152200- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ209-152200- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling to around 70 in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ219-152200- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling to around 70 in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ188-152200- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ223-152200- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling to around 70 in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 50. $$ TXZ207-152200- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ191-152200- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ222-152200- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling to around 70 in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ189-152200- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ186-152200- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Temperature falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ202-152200- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ225-152200- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ194-152200- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ171-152200- Llano- Including the city of Llano 356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ217-152200- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling to around 70 in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ204-152200- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ185-152200- Real- Including the city of Leakey 356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ203-152200- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ173-152200- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ221-152200- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ218-152200- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 356 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$