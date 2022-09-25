TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 24, 2022 _____ 865 FPUS54 KEWX 250753 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022 TXZ192-252100- Travis- Including the city of Austin 253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ205-252100- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ183-252100- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ220-252100- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ187-252100- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ193-252100- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ190-252100- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ172-252100- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ208-252100- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ206-252100- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ224-252100- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ228-252100- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ184-252100- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ209-252100- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ219-252100- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ188-252100- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ223-252100- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ207-252100- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ191-252100- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ222-252100- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ189-252100- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ186-252100- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ202-252100- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ225-252100- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ194-252100- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ171-252100- Llano- Including the city of Llano 253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ217-252100- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ204-252100- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ185-252100- Real- Including the city of Leakey 253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ203-252100- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ173-252100- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ221-252100- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ218-252100- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs around 90. $$ _____