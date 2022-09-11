TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 10, 2022 _____ 423 FPUS54 KEWX 110644 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 144 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 TXZ192-111945- Travis- Including the city of Austin 144 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ205-111945- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 144 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ183-111945- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 144 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ220-111945- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 144 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ187-111945- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 144 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ193-111945- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 144 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ190-111945- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 144 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ172-111945- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 144 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ208-111945- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 144 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ206-111945- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 144 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ224-111945- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 144 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ228-111945- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 144 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ184-111945- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 144 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ209-111945- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 144 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ219-111945- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 144 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ188-111945- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 144 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ223-111945- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 144 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ207-111945- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 144 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ191-111945- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 144 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ222-111945- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 144 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ189-111945- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 144 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ186-111945- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 144 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ202-111945- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 144 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70. $$ TXZ225-111945- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 144 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ194-111945- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 144 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ171-111945- Llano- Including the city of Llano 144 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ217-111945- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 144 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ204-111945- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 144 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ185-111945- Real- Including the city of Leakey 144 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ203-111945- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 144 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70. $$ TXZ173-111945- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 144 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ221-111945- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 144 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ218-111945- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 144 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$