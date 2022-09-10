TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 9, 2022 _____ 019 FPUS54 KEWX 100724 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 224 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 TXZ192-102030- Travis- Including the city of Austin 224 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ205-102030- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 224 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ183-102030- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 224 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ220-102030- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 224 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ187-102030- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 224 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ193-102030- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 224 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ190-102030- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 224 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ172-102030- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 224 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ208-102030- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 224 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ206-102030- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 224 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ224-102030- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 224 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ228-102030- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 224 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ184-102030- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 224 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ209-102030- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 224 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ219-102030- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 224 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ188-102030- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 224 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ223-102030- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 224 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ207-102030- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 224 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ191-102030- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 224 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ222-102030- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 224 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ189-102030- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 224 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ186-102030- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 224 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ202-102030- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 224 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ225-102030- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 224 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ194-102030- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 224 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ171-102030- Llano- Including the city of Llano 224 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ217-102030- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 224 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ204-102030- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 224 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ185-102030- Real- Including the city of Leakey 224 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ203-102030- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 224 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ173-102030- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 224 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ221-102030- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 224 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ218-102030- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 224 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather