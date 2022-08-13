TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 12, 2022

_____

441 FPUS54 KEWX 130810

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

TXZ192-132115-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ205-132115-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ183-132115-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ220-132115-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest

heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into

the upper 80s in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ187-132115-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ193-132115-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ190-132115-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ172-132115-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ208-132115-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ206-132115-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings

up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ224-132115-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this

morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings

up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest

heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ228-132115-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ184-132115-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ209-132115-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ219-132115-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest

heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ188-132115-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ223-132115-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest

heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest

heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ207-132115-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ191-132115-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ222-132115-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings

up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ189-132115-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ186-132115-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ202-132115-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ225-132115-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings

up to 110.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ194-132115-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ171-132115-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ217-132115-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Cooler with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ204-132115-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up

to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ185-132115-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ203-132115-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ173-132115-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs around 100. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ221-132115-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest

heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ218-132115-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather