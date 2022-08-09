TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 8, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

232 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

232 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

232 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

232 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

232 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

232 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

232 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

232 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

232 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

232 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

232 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

232 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings up to 105.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

232 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

232 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

232 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

232 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs around 101. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

232 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

232 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

232 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

232 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

232 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

232 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

232 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

232 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

232 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

232 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

232 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

232 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

232 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs around 100. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

232 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

232 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

232 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

232 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

232 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around

100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

