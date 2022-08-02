TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 1, 2022 _____ 145 FPUS54 KEWX 020653 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 153 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 TXZ192-022000- Travis- Including the city of Austin 153 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ205-022000- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 153 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ183-022000- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 153 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ220-022000- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 153 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ187-022000- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 153 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ193-022000- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 153 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ190-022000- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 153 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ172-022000- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 153 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ208-022000- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 153 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ206-022000- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 153 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ224-022000- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 153 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 111. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ228-022000- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 153 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ184-022000- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 153 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ209-022000- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 153 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ219-022000- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 153 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ188-022000- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 153 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ223-022000- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 153 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ207-022000- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 153 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ191-022000- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 153 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ222-022000- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 153 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ189-022000- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 153 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ186-022000- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 153 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ202-022000- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 153 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ225-022000- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 153 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .TONIGHT...Clear with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 113. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110. $$ TXZ194-022000- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 153 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ171-022000- Llano- Including the city of Llano 153 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ217-022000- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 153 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ204-022000- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 153 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ185-022000- Real- Including the city of Leakey 153 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ203-022000- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 153 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ173-022000- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 153 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ221-022000- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 153 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ218-022000- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 153 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather