TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 18, 2022 _____ 669 FPUS54 KEWX 190750 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 250 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 TXZ192-192100- Travis- Including the city of Austin 250 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ205-192100- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 250 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings up to 107 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ183-192100- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 250 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ220-192100- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 250 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings up to 108 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ187-192100- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 250 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ193-192100- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 250 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ190-192100- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 250 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ172-192100- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 250 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ208-192100- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 250 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ206-192100- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 250 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ224-192100- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 250 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 111. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ228-192100- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 250 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 110 early in the evening. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ184-192100- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 250 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ209-192100- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 250 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ219-192100- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 250 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Highest heat index readings up to 108 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ188-192100- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 250 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ223-192100- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 250 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 111. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ207-192100- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 250 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ191-192100- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 250 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ222-192100- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 250 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ189-192100- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 250 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ186-192100- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 250 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ202-192100- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 250 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ225-192100- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 250 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 111. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 111. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 110. $$ TXZ194-192100- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 250 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ171-192100- Llano- Including the city of Llano 250 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ217-192100- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 250 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ204-192100- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 250 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ185-192100- Real- Including the city of Leakey 250 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ203-192100- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 250 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ173-192100- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 250 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ221-192100- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 250 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ218-192100- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 250 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Highest heat index readings up to 107 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$