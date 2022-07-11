TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 10, 2022

731 FPUS54 KEWX 110821

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

TXZ192-112130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 110 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 105. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ205-112130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 106.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings

up to 106 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 104.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ183-112130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ220-112130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 108. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 early

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ187-112130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 104.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ193-112130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 106.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 108 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 104. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ190-112130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs around 104. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ172-112130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 107. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ208-112130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 106.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

107 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 104. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ206-112130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ224-112130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings up to

106 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 103.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up

to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ228-112130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

108 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 108. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Highest

heat index readings up to 106 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ184-112130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ209-112130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 105. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 107 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings up to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings up to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ219-112130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 108. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 early

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ188-112130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs around 103. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ223-112130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 106. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest

heat index readings up to 107 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 104. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings up to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ207-112130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 106. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up

to 106 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 104. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings up to

105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ191-112130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 106 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ222-112130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings up

to 107 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ189-112130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ186-112130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ202-112130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 107. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ225-112130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 105. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 108 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 106 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up

to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

$$

TXZ194-112130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 106. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

107 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ171-112130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 107. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ217-112130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 109 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ204-112130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 107. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings

up to 106 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ185-112130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ203-112130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 106. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ173-112130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 107.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 108 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ221-112130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 106. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 early

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ218-112130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

321 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

108 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

$$

