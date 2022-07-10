TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 9, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

TXZ192-102130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 106. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 108 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ205-102130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 104.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ183-102130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 102.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ220-102130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 108. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ187-102130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ193-102130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 106.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 108 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ190-102130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs around 103. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ172-102130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ208-102130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 105. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 107 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ206-102130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs around 103. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 107 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ224-102130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 105.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest

heat index readings up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ228-102130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 108. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 109 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings

up to 110.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ184-102130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ209-102130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 105. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 107 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Highest heat index readings up to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ219-102130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

106 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 108. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ188-102130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs around 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ223-102130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 105.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest

heat index readings up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 108 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ207-102130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 105. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Highest heat

index readings up to 107 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ191-102130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs around 104. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 107 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ222-102130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 104.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 107 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ189-102130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs around 101. Temperature falling into the mid 90s this

afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot

with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ186-102130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ202-102130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 106 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ225-102130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 105.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Highest heat

index readings up to 108 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest

heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ194-102130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 106.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 107 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs around 104. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Highest heat index readings up to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ171-102130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ217-102130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 109 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

around 80. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to

110.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ204-102130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 104.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

106 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ185-102130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot

with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ203-102130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 104. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ173-102130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 107 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ221-102130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 105.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Highest

heat index readings up to 107 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100.

TXZ218-102130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 108 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

