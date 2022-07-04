TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 3, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

233 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

TXZ192-042045-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

233 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

TXZ205-042045-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

233 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot

with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

TXZ183-042045-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

233 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ220-042045-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

233 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Hot

with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

TXZ187-042045-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

233 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ193-042045-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

233 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to

110.

TXZ190-042045-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

233 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ172-042045-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

233 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ208-042045-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

233 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ206-042045-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

233 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ224-042045-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

233 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Highest heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

TXZ228-042045-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

233 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs around 105. Highest heat index readings

up to 110.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

TXZ184-042045-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

233 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ209-042045-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

233 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to

110.

TXZ219-042045-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

233 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up

to 105.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

TXZ188-042045-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

233 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ223-042045-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

233 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

TXZ207-042045-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

233 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ191-042045-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

233 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ222-042045-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

233 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

TXZ189-042045-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

233 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ186-042045-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

233 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ202-042045-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

233 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ225-042045-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

233 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings up to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to

110.

TXZ194-042045-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

233 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to

110.

TXZ171-042045-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

233 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ217-042045-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

233 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ204-042045-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

233 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ185-042045-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

233 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ203-042045-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

233 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ173-042045-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

233 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

TXZ221-042045-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

233 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ218-042045-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

233 AM CDT Mon Jul 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Hot

with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

