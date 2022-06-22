TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 21, 2022

522 FPUS54 KEWX 220717

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

217 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

TXZ192-222030-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

217 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ205-222030-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

217 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s.

$$

TXZ183-222030-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

217 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid

90s.

$$

TXZ220-222030-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

217 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s.

$$

TXZ187-222030-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

217 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

$$

TXZ193-222030-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

217 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ190-222030-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

217 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ172-222030-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

217 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid

70s.

$$

TXZ208-222030-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

217 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ206-222030-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

217 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ224-222030-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

217 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ228-222030-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

217 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s.

$$

TXZ184-222030-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

217 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

$$

TXZ209-222030-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

217 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ219-222030-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

217 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s.

$$

TXZ188-222030-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

217 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ223-222030-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

217 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ207-222030-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

217 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ191-222030-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

217 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ222-222030-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

217 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s.

$$

TXZ189-222030-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

217 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ186-222030-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

217 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ202-222030-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

217 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid

90s.

$$

TXZ225-222030-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

217 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ194-222030-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

217 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ171-222030-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

217 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid

70s.

$$

TXZ217-222030-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

217 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s.

$$

TXZ204-222030-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

217 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s.

$$

TXZ185-222030-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

217 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ203-222030-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

217 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s.

$$

TXZ173-222030-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

217 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid

70s.

$$

TXZ221-222030-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

217 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s.

$$

TXZ218-222030-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

217 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s.

$$

