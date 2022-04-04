TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 3, 2022

_____

918 FPUS54 KEWX 040813

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

TXZ192-042115-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ205-042115-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ183-042115-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ220-042115-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ187-042115-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Less humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ193-042115-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 80. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ190-042115-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 90s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ172-042115-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ208-042115-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ206-042115-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ224-042115-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ228-042115-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ184-042115-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ209-042115-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ219-042115-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ188-042115-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ223-042115-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ207-042115-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ191-042115-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ222-042115-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ189-042115-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly

in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ186-042115-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 90s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ202-042115-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less

humid with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ225-042115-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the mid

80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ194-042115-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ171-042115-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 90s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ217-042115-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ204-042115-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ185-042115-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 90s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ203-042115-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less

humid with highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ173-042115-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ221-042115-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the upper

80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ218-042115-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs around 90.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather