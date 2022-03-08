TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 7, 2022

833 FPUS54 KEWX 080913

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

313 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

TXZ192-082215-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

313 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ205-082215-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

313 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy and much cooler with highs around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, colder with lows

around 30. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the lower 30s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ183-082215-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

313 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ220-082215-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

313 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Much colder with lows

around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ187-082215-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

313 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, colder with lows in

the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows

around 30. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ193-082215-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

313 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of

showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, colder with lows in

the upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 30. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ190-082215-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

313 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Brisk and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15 after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ172-082215-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

313 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

this morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Brisk and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows in the mid

20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15 after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ208-082215-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

313 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, colder with lows in

the upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 30. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ206-082215-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

313 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, colder with lows in

the upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ224-082215-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

313 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Much colder with lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ228-082215-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

313 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ184-082215-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

313 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ209-082215-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

313 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Blustery, colder with lows around 30. Wind chill readings

around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ219-082215-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

313 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ188-082215-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

313 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Brisk and much cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ223-082215-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

313 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs around 50. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Much colder with lows

in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15 after

midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 30. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ207-082215-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

313 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, colder with lows

around 30. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ191-082215-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

313 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ222-082215-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

313 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling

into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Much colder with lows

around 30. Wind chill readings around 20 after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows

around 30. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ189-082215-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

313 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Brisk and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, colder with lows in

the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ186-082215-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

313 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Brisk and much cooler with

highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ202-082215-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

313 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the

mid 50s after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy and much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill readings as low as

15.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ225-082215-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

313 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling

into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Blustery and much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Wind

chill readings around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ194-082215-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

313 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Blustery, colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill

readings around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ171-082215-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

313 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Brisk and much cooler with

highs around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows in the mid

20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ217-082215-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

313 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ204-082215-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

313 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Much colder with lows

in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 30. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ185-082215-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

313 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 60. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ203-082215-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

313 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the

mid 50s after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy and much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill readings as low as

15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ173-082215-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

313 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of

showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ221-082215-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

313 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Much colder with lows

around 30. Wind chill readings around 20 after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ218-082215-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

313 AM CST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with

highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

