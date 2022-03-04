TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 3, 2022 _____ 294 FPUS54 KEWX 040938 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 338 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022 TXZ192-042245- Travis- Including the city of Austin 338 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ205-042245- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 338 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ183-042245- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 338 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ220-042245- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 338 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ187-042245- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 338 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ193-042245- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 338 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ190-042245- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 338 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ172-042245- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 338 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ208-042245- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 338 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs around 60. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ206-042245- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 338 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ224-042245- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 338 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with highs around 80. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ228-042245- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 338 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ184-042245- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 338 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ209-042245- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 338 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy with highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ219-042245- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 338 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ188-042245- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 338 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ223-042245- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 338 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ207-042245- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 338 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ191-042245- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 338 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ222-042245- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 338 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ189-042245- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 338 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ186-042245- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 338 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ202-042245- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 338 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ225-042245- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 338 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ194-042245- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 338 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ171-042245- Llano- Including the city of Llano 338 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ217-042245- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 338 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ204-042245- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 338 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ185-042245- Real- Including the city of Leakey 338 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ203-042245- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 338 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ173-042245- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 338 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then cloudy with showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ221-042245- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 338 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ218-042245- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 338 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. 