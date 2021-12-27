TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 26, 2021 _____ 779 FPUS54 KEWX 270851 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 251 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 TXZ192-272200- Travis- Including the city of Austin 251 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ205-272200- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 251 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ183-272200- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 251 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ220-272200- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 251 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ187-272200- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 251 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ193-272200- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 251 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ190-272200- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 251 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. $$ TXZ172-272200- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 251 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ208-272200- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 251 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ206-272200- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 251 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ224-272200- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 251 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ228-272200- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 251 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ184-272200- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 251 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings around 20 in the morning. $$ TXZ209-272200- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 251 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ219-272200- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 251 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. $$ TXZ188-272200- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 251 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill readings around 20 in the morning. $$ TXZ223-272200- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 251 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ207-272200- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 251 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ191-272200- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 251 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ222-272200- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 251 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ189-272200- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 251 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings around 20 in the morning. $$ TXZ186-272200- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 251 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. Wind chill readings around 20 in the morning. $$ TXZ202-272200- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 251 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ225-272200- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 251 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ194-272200- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 251 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. $$ TXZ171-272200- Llano- Including the city of Llano 251 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning. $$ TXZ217-272200- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 251 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, colder with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ204-272200- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 251 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ185-272200- Real- Including the city of Leakey 251 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings around 20 in the morning. $$ TXZ203-272200- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 251 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ173-272200- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 251 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ221-272200- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 251 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ218-272200- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 251 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. $$

_____