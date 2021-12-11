TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 10, 2021

_____

132 FPUS54 KEWX 110915

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

315 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

TXZ192-112215-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

315 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ205-112215-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

315 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ183-112215-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

315 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ220-112215-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

315 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ187-112215-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

315 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ193-112215-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

315 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ190-112215-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

315 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ172-112215-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

315 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ208-112215-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

315 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy and much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ206-112215-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

315 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ224-112215-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

315 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ228-112215-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

315 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ184-112215-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

315 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy and

much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ209-112215-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

315 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy and much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ219-112215-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

315 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ188-112215-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

315 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 30. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ223-112215-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

315 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ207-112215-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

315 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ191-112215-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

315 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ222-112215-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

315 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ189-112215-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

315 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ186-112215-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

315 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 30. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ202-112215-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

315 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

$$

TXZ225-112215-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

315 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ194-112215-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

315 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around

80. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ171-112215-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

315 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ217-112215-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

315 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ204-112215-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

315 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ185-112215-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

315 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy and

much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ203-112215-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

315 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ173-112215-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

315 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and

breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60.

$$

TXZ221-112215-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

315 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ218-112215-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

315 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather