TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 30, 2021

_____

703 FPUS54 KEWX 010927

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

327 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

TXZ192-012230-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

327 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms before midnight. A slight

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ205-012230-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

327 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ183-012230-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

327 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ220-012230-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

327 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ187-012230-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

327 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ193-012230-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

327 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ190-012230-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

327 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ172-012230-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

327 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ208-012230-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

327 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms before midnight. A slight

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ206-012230-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

327 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ224-012230-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

327 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ228-012230-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

327 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ184-012230-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

327 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ209-012230-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

327 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ219-012230-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

327 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ188-012230-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

327 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

$$

TXZ223-012230-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

327 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ207-012230-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

327 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ191-012230-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

327 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms before midnight. A slight

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ222-012230-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

327 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ189-012230-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

327 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ186-012230-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

327 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

$$

TXZ202-012230-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

327 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ225-012230-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

327 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ194-012230-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

327 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ171-012230-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

327 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ217-012230-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

327 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ204-012230-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

327 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ185-012230-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

327 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ203-012230-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

327 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ173-012230-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

327 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms before midnight. A slight

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ221-012230-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

327 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ218-012230-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

327 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather