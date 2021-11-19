TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 18, 2021 _____ 070 FPUS54 KEWX 190844 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 244 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021 TXZ192-192145- Travis- Including the city of Austin 244 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ205-192145- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 244 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ183-192145- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 244 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ220-192145- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 244 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ187-192145- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 244 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ193-192145- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 244 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ190-192145- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 244 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ172-192145- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 244 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ208-192145- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 244 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ206-192145- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 244 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ224-192145- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 244 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ228-192145- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 244 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70. East winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ184-192145- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 244 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ209-192145- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 244 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ219-192145- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 244 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ188-192145- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 244 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ223-192145- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 244 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ207-192145- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 244 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ191-192145- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 244 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ222-192145- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 244 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ189-192145- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 244 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ186-192145- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 244 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ202-192145- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 244 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ225-192145- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 244 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ194-192145- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 244 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ171-192145- Llano- Including the city of Llano 244 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ217-192145- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 244 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ204-192145- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 244 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ185-192145- Real- Including the city of Leakey 244 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ203-192145- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 244 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ173-192145- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 244 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ221-192145- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 244 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ218-192145- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 244 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$