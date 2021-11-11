TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 10, 2021

575 FPUS54 KEWX 110827

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

227 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

TXZ192-112130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

227 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ205-112130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

227 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ183-112130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

227 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ220-112130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

227 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ187-112130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

227 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ193-112130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

227 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

$$

TXZ190-112130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

227 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ172-112130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

227 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ208-112130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

227 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ206-112130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

227 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ224-112130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

227 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ228-112130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

227 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ184-112130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

227 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ209-112130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

227 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ219-112130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

227 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ188-112130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

227 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ223-112130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

227 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ207-112130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

227 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ191-112130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

227 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ222-112130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

227 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ189-112130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

227 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ186-112130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

227 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ202-112130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

227 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ225-112130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

227 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ194-112130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

227 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ171-112130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

227 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ217-112130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

227 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ204-112130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

227 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ185-112130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

227 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ203-112130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

227 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ173-112130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

227 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ221-112130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

227 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ218-112130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

227 AM CST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

