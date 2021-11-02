TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 1, 2021

245 FPUS54 KEWX 020732

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

232 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

TXZ192-022045-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

232 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ205-022045-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

232 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

around 50.

$$

TXZ183-022045-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

232 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers before midnight, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ220-022045-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

232 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ187-022045-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

232 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Temperature falling into the in the lower 60s in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ193-022045-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

232 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Temperature falling into the in the lower 60s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ190-022045-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

232 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the in the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ172-022045-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

232 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ208-022045-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

232 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the in the mid 60s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ206-022045-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

232 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the in the lower 60s in

the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ224-022045-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

232 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 60.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ228-022045-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

232 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ184-022045-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

232 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ209-022045-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

232 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the in

the mid 60s in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ219-022045-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

232 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ188-022045-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

232 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ223-022045-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

232 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the in

the upper 60s in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ207-022045-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

232 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the in

the mid 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers.

Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ191-022045-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

232 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the in the lower 60s in

the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ222-022045-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

232 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ189-022045-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

232 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Temperature falling to around 60 in the afternoon.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ186-022045-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

232 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ202-022045-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

232 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ225-022045-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

232 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling to

around 70 in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 60.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ194-022045-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

232 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Temperature falling into the in the lower 60s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ171-022045-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

232 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ217-022045-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

232 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ204-022045-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

232 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ185-022045-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

232 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ203-022045-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

232 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ173-022045-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

232 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ221-022045-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

232 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling to

around 70 in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 60.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ218-022045-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

232 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

