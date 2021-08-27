TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 26, 2021

_____

057 FPUS54 KEWX 270814

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

TXZ192-272115-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ205-272115-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ183-272115-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ220-272115-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to

105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Hot. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings

up to 105 early before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings

up to 105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ187-272115-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ193-272115-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ190-272115-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ172-272115-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ208-272115-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to

105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ206-272115-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ224-272115-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to

110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ228-272115-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ184-272115-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ209-272115-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ219-272115-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to

105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY...Hot. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ188-272115-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ223-272115-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ207-272115-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ191-272115-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ222-272115-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to

106 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings

up to 110.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ189-272115-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ186-272115-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ202-272115-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ225-272115-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highest heat index readings up

to 105 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to

106 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to

110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ194-272115-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings

up to 105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ171-272115-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ217-272115-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ204-272115-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ185-272115-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ203-272115-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ173-272115-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ221-272115-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ218-272115-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather